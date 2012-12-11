版本:
SolarCity postpones IPO,reason not immediately clear-underwriter

Dec 11 Solar panel installer SolarCity Corp has postponed its initial public offering set to price on Tuesday, according to an underwriter and a market source.

The San Mateo, California-based company had intended to price 10.1 million shares at a range of $13 to $15.

It was not immediately clear why SolarCity delayed its offering.

A spokesperson for SolarCity was not available for comment.

