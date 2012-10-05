Panel installer Solarcity files for $200 mln IPO

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 5 Solar panel installer Solarcity Corp filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $201 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.
Growth in solar installations in the United States has outpaced forecasts in recent months as low panel prices pushed down costs.
The company plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SCTY."
Solarcity said it might use a part of the proceeds from the offering to expand its current business through acquisitions or investments in other complementary strategic businesses, products or technologies.
Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as the lead underwriters for the offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's hedge fund firm, and it was unclear on Monday how Icahn's interests will be represented at those companies going forward.
* RPM announces offering of $400 million of 3.750% notes due 2027 and add-on offering of $50 million of 5.250% notes due 2045