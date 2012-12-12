SolarCity prices IPO at $8 per share - market source

Dec 12 SolarCity Corp, the top U.S.
installer of residential solar systems, raised $92 million in
its initial public offering after pricing shares at $8 each,
according to a market source.
The company, backed by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk,
sold 11.5 million shares after lowering its expected IPO price
earlier Wednesday, a day after an underwriter said the deal had
been postponed.
The San Mateo, California-based company had initially
planned to sell 10.1 million shares between $13 and $15 per
share.
At the IPO price, the company has a market valuation of
about $584.6 million.
SolarCity is among Silicon Valley's hottest clean technology
companies, and its IPO has been widely anticipated in venture
capital and solar energy circles.
The company has benefited from its business model that
allows customers to lease solar panels by paying a monthly fee
and avoiding the high costs of an outright purchase.
Its revenue has more than quadrupled in the last five years
and it reported a net loss of $80 million on revenue of $103.4
million for the nine months ending Sept. 30, according to a
regulatory filing.
The company's shares are expected to begin trading on
Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SCTY".
Underwriters for the IPO include Goldman Sachs, Credit
Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.