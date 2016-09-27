SolarCity sued by Cogenra Solar and Khosla Ventures

Sept 26 Elon Musk's SolarCity has been
accused of intellectual property theft by Cogenra Solar Inc, a
wholly owned subsidiary of SunPower Corporation, and
Khosla Ventures.
In a lawsuit filed in San Francisco on Monday, the parties
accused SolarCity of gaining undue advantage of Cogenra's
Shingling technology that helps in manufacturing high-efficiency
commercially viable solar panels.
SolarCity and its subsidiary Silevo misappropriated
Cogenra's trade secrets, manufacturing processes, and other
intellectual property to give themselves a competitive advantage
and head start in developing shingled-cell solar modules,
Cogenra said in the lawsuit.
SolarCity said that last week it discovered that a former
SolarCity employee had unlawfully downloaded confidential
information, copied that information to a personal hard drive,
and then joined SunPower as a senior sales manager.
"Any unauthorized copying and use of this information is a
very serious violation of SolarCity's intellectual property
rights so we immediately notified SunPower," SolarCity said in a
statement.
Cogenra's complaint fails to identify any actual trade
secret that Cogenra owns, much less that SolarCity supposedly
misappropriated, SolarCity said.
From 2009 to 2015, venture capital firm Khosla Ventures
owned about 80 percent of Cogenra, the lawsuit stated.
Last week Tesla said its proposed acquisition of
SolarCity could be delayed because of shareholder lawsuits
alleging board members breached their fiduciary duty.
United States District Court Northern District Of California
San Francisco Division, Case number 3:16-cv-05481
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)