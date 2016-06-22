Tesla's SolarCity bid adds debt, sucks cash from carmaker at sensitive time

| SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, June 22
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, June 22 Elon Musk may
have "zero doubt" over the common sense of Tesla Motors'
proposed acquisition of rooftop solar company SolarCity, but a
merger of the two cash-burning companies at a crucial time in
the electric car firm's growth plan carries financial risk Tesla
can ill afford, investors and analysts say.
The proposed stock deal, worth $2.8 billion at Tuesday's
close, effectively doubles long-term debt on Tesla's
balance sheet and exacerbates persistent cash burn that already
pushed Tesla to the markets last month for a $1.7 billion
capital increase.
Tesla, which appeared set for the rest of the year, might
have to come back to the markets sooner in order to fund
SolarCity and production of Tesla's Model 3, a roughly
$35,000 vehicle due in 2017 on which the company has pinned its
future.
Analysts say the potential synergies involved in bundling
purchases of solar panels, home energy storage and electric
vehicles do not appear to justify $2.64 billion in new debt on
Tesla's books from SolarCity and the solar panel company's cash
needs. Pacific Crest Securities calculated Solar City will
require $400 million in cash for operations next year.
Both companies have promised investors they will see
positive cash flow by year's end, but Tesla has yet to prove it
can build cars at high volume "while generating a profit or
positive cash flow," wrote Morgan Stanley's Stephen Byrd, who
rates Telsa a "buy."
Together, the two companies - which have consistently posted
either operating or net losses - posted a combined net loss of
$1.66 billion in 2015 with a combined negative $4.79 billion in
free cash flow. Tesla's chief financial officer has vowed to
trim costs, proclaiming in February that "cash is king."
One question is whether Tesla Chief Executive Musk had been
contemplating the SolarCity deal when he took to the markets for
fresh capital last month. That was pitched as funding for the
2017 launch of its Model 3 electric sedan on an accelerated
production schedule that will require a factory rebuild and
substantial hiring. Tesla did not immediately respond to a
question about this.
Before the capital raise, Tesla estimated $2.25 billion in
capital investments needed in 2016 mostly for the Model 3. As of
March 31, it had $1.44 billion in cash and cash equivalents,
before the capital increase in May.
Musk said SolarCity would post positive cash flow in the
next three to six months and would not have a material impact on
Tesla's future cash needs or its expectation to be cash-flow
positive by year-end. Cash burn would decline after the deal is
done, Musk said.
Those statements did not appear to convince analysts, both
bull and bears alike. UBS, which rates Tesla shares a "sell,"
said SolarCity's upfront capital needs to grow its business
would "likely (increase) overall cash burn for Tesla."
Analysts generally believed Tesla had enough cash to last
the year and to make initial investment in tools and equipment
to build the Model 3. The SolarCity deal may carry that forward,
said Barclay analyst Brian Johnson, who rates shares "sell."
"In funding SolarCity's losses, it further reinforces our
view Tesla will need to return to the capital markets for
additional capital infusions," wrote Johnson.
"However, this is contingent on the equity capital market
remaining an open well for Tesla - which is far from certain."
