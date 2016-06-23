WRAPUP 3-Behind Tesla carnage, signs of support for Musk's SolarCity deal

(Adds Telsa shareholder details)
By Ross Kerber and Tim McLaughlin
June 22 Some of Tesla Motor Inc's
biggest investors have signaled support for CEO Elon Musk's plan
to buy solar power company SolarCity Corp, although the
electric car maker's stock cratered on Wednesday, lopping more
than the $2.8 billion value of the proposed deal off Tesla's
market capitalization.
"It's a natural evolution of their mission to transform
transportation into a sustainable business," said Joe Dennison,
a portfolio manager of Zevenbergen Capital Investments, which
has about 600,000 Tesla shares, or about 0.4 percent of shares
outstanding.
It is still early in the process, he said, but "We expect it
to go through and believe that most investors who actually own
the stock understand management's long-term vision for the
company."
That was not the market's broad reaction, sending Tesla's
shares down more than 10 percent, and taking more than $3
billion off its market value, which now stands around $28.7
billion.
That was a blow to Musk, who is chief executive of Tesla,
chair of SolarCity and the biggest shareholder in both
companies. He is also the CEO of rocket-maker SpaceX.
He and Tesla management risk being distracted from rolling
out the new Model 3 sedan, a mass-market electric vehicle key to
the success of the young firm, analysts said, questioning
whether merging two companies which both need substantial cash
was a good idea.
The audacious entrepreneur envisions a one-stop shop for
clean-energy fans, who could buy an electric car, home solar
system and battery backup in a single visit. Some argued the two
firms cater to different groups of customers, with little
crossover.
Shares of the much smaller SolarCity rose more than 3
percent, valuing the U.S. market leader in residential rooftop
solar panels at $2.15 billion.
PLANS IN THE PIPELINE
In a hastily arranged call with investors and Wall Street
analysts early on Wednesday, where Tesla executives defended the
deal, Musk said institutional shareholders had some idea of the
plan.
He had not disclosed the deal, he said, but over the years,
"this idea has been bandied about with some of our largest
shareholders, institutional shareholders. Yeah, there have been
discussions."
The manager of the second largest mutual fund investor in
Tesla, the $12 billion Fidelity OTC Portfolio, which is also the
largest institutional holder of SolarCity, praised a tie-up in
comments earlier this year.
"We remain fans not just of Tesla products, but of the
concepts and potential future partnerships behind the company.
We foresee fruitful synergies between say, Tesla and SolarCity -
or any company that can benefit from superior battery
technology," Gavin Baker, who runs the Fidelity OTC fund, said
in his first-quarter commentary for investors. It owns 2.1
percent of shares.
Overall, 45 percent of Tesla shareholders also hold
SolarCity stock, a person familiar with the matter said.
Baker and Will Danoff, who runs the $100 billion-plus
Fidelity Contrafund, the largest mutual fund investor
in Tesla with 3.5 percent of stock, have both told Reuters in
interviews that they tend to give more leeway to founder-run
companies which they believe are still in the early stages of
growth.
Musk, a founder of Tesla and SolarCity who owns about a
fifth of each, will recuse himself from board and shareholder
votes, leaving the fate of the deal in the hands of outside
investors, led by major fund companies such as Fidelity
Investments.
Musk himself said that Tesla could be a trillion-dollar
company one day, despite its current market value being less
than 3 percent of that figure.
"I have no doubt about this - zero," Musk said on the call
with analysts and investors before markets opened on Wednesday.
"We should have done it sooner."
LOST GOLDEN TOUCH?
The quiet support was drowned out by criticism as the stock
fell.
"This deal feels like (Musk) has lost his Midas touch. I
also feel like Musk is trying to do too much," said well-known
investor Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine
Capital, which does not hold Tesla shares.
Investors who short Tesla, betting that shares will fall,
pointed to the conflict of interest and raised financial
concerns about uniting two money-losing companies which both
regularly raise cash to support their expansion.
"When a company's executives misunderstand modern corporate
finance and technology strategy, they can make profound
miscalculations and errors of judgment," Salome Gvaramia, chief
operating officer of Devonshire Capital, which has a short
position in Tesla, said in a statement.
SolarCity shares have fallen more than 50 percent this year
in a highly competitive market, fanning criticism that a Tesla
deal was meant to save SolarCity.
Some analysts noted that SpaceX has bought SolarCity bonds,
giving it and Musk incentive to support SolarCity.
Short-seller Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates blasted
Tesla's proposed acquisition of SolarCity, describing it in a
statement as a "brazen" bailout" and "shameful example of
corporate governance at its worst."
Musk said SolarCity would post positive cash flow in the
next three to six months and would not have a material impact on
Tesla's future cash needs or expectation to be cash-flow
positive by year-end. Costs for both companies would go down
significantly after the merger, he said, without giving
specifics.
Share lending data suggested short sellers were increasing
their bets against both companies. Interest rates to borrow
Tesla shares rose to 5 percent on Wednesday from 1.5 percent
early in the day, according to S3 Partners, a financial
analytics firm. Hardly any SolarCity shares were available for
borrowing.
