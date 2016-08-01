UPDATE 2-Tesla, SolarCity set to announce merger on Monday -sources

(Adds more background on Tesla)
By Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis
July 31 Tesla Motors Inc and SolarCity
Corp could announce they have agreed to merge as early
as Monday, people familiar with the matter said, setting the
stage for a campaign to convince the two companies' shareholders
to back the deal.
Combining the clean energy car maker with the solar panel
installer is a major part of billionaire Elon Musk's strategy,
who earlier in July unveiled his master plan "part deux" that
calls for the combined company to offer consumers a single
source of hardware to power a low-carbon lifestyle.
While Musk is chief executive of Tesla, chairman of
SolarCity and the biggest shareholder in both companies, a
merger agreement was not certain because SolarCity had formed a
special committee to review Tesla's offer independent of the
influence of Musk and other executives close to him.
The merger agreement is likely to include a so-called
go-shop provision that will allow SolarCity to continue to
solicit offers from other potential buyers for a short period of
time following its signing, the people said on Sunday.
The exact terms of the deal could not be learned. Tesla had
previously said it offered 0.122 to 0.131 of its shares for each
SolarCity share.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Tesla and SolarCity, which have
market capitalizations of $34.6 billion and $2.6 billion
respectively, declined to comment.
Musk has argued that combining Tesla with SolarCity will
allow the combined company to reach consumers more effectively,
installing solar panels on their roofs, sending power to Tesla
storage batteries in their homes, and Tesla cars in their
garages. Batteries from Tesla's $5 billion Gigafactory outside
Sparks, Nevada, will be central to the combined enterprises.
Tesla shareholders have gradually warmed up to the deal with
SolarCity following initial apprehension after Tesla announced
its offer on June 21. After dropping to below $190 per share
following the offer, Tesla shares have recovered and ended
trading on Friday at $234.79. SolarCity shares closed at $26.70
Friday.
Reuters first reported last week that Tesla and SolarCity
were close to a merger agreement.
Besides Musk, several Tesla and SolarCity executives,
including Musk's cousins, SolarCity CEO Lyndon Rive and
SolarCity board member Peter Rive, have recused themselves from
voting their shares when the deal comes to a vote.
Tesla is scheduled to release its second-quarter results on
Aug. 3.
The company said earlier this month that its deliveries for
the quarter fell short of its forecasts. Analysts will be
looking for signs that the company is containing its costs and
slowing its cash burn.
Tesla took a hit on June 30 when the U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration disclosed it was investigating a
fatal accident that killed the driver of a Tesla Model S while
he was using the car's 'Autopilot' system, which takes partial
control of steering and braking.
Since then, Musk has both defended the Autopilot technology,
and moved aggressively to change the subject.
