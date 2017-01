WASHINGTON Aug 25 Tesla Motors Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy solar panel installer SolarCity Corp, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

The deal was on a listing of proposed transactions that have won "early termination."

The deal was announced on Aug. 1 and is part of an effort by Tesla to improve economies of scale in electrical energy management systems, battery production and marketing. (Reporting by Diane BartzEditing by Jeffrey Benkoe)