UPDATE 3-Tesla wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy SolarCity

By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Aug 25 Tesla Motors Inc has
won U.S. antitrust approval to buy solar panel installer
SolarCity Corp, moving closer to its goal of creating a
carbon-free energy and transportation company.
The Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that the deal
was approved. It was on a list of proposed transactions that
were granted quickly because the merging partners have few or no
overlaps.
Tesla said in July after it made its first offer that by
acquiring SolarCity the two companies would form a one-stop shop
for clean energy, offering consumers solar panels, home battery
storage and electric cars under a single brand. The $2.6 billion
deal was announced on Aug. 1.
Tesla shares closed down 0.7 percent at $220.96 and
SolarCity shares ended 0.6 percent lower at $22.36 on Thursday.
SolarCity has come under pressure from rivals offering
low-cost solar energy through large, utility-scale
installations, and because some state governments have reined in
subsidies that encouraged rooftop solar.
A SolarCity spokeswoman said the company hopes to close the
deal by the end of the year.
Tesla has yet to file a merger-related form to be reviewed
by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, after which it
will set a date for shareholders to vote.
