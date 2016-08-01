Tesla to buy SolarCity in $2.6 bln stock deal

Aug 1 Tesla Motors Inc said it would buy solar panel installer SolarCity Corp for $2.6 billion in shares to form a one-stop clean energy shop.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is also chairman and a major shareholder SolarCity. The combined entity will offer consumers solar panels, home battery storage systems and electric cars under a single brand.

SolarCity stockholders will receive 0.110 Tesla common shares per SolarCity share, valuing SolarCity common stock at $25.37 per share based on the 5-day volume weighted average price of Tesla shares as of Friday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)