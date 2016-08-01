UPDATE 3-SolarCity agrees to $2.6 billion merger with Tesla

* Tesla offers 0.110 of its shares per SolarCity share
* Offer includes 45 day "go-shop" period
Aug 1 Tesla Motors Inc expects to achieve
"significant" cost savings and "dramatic improvements" in
manufacturing efficiency as a result of its planned $2.6 billion
acquisition of solar panel installer SolarCity Corp, Tesla Chief
Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday.
Musk said the combined companies will have a "stronger
balance sheet," but likely will require a "small equity capital
raise" next year. Both companies have been burning through cash
and have projected achieving positive cash flow later this year.
Musk is the largest shareholder in both companies and is
chairman of SolarCity. His cousins Lyndon Rive and Peter Rive
are co-founders of SolarCity.
The two companies on Monday announced an agreement to merge,
with Tesla holding 93.5 percent of the combined companies and
SolarCity 6.5 percent. The deal is expected to win approval in
the fourth quarter, the companies said.
The combined entity would sell solar panels, residential and
commercial battery storage systems and electric vehicles under a
single brand.
"Solar and storage are at their best when they're combined,"
the companies said in a blog post on Tesla's website.
Musk unveiled an updated "master plan" last month, sketching
out a vision of an integrated carbon-free energy enterprise,
offering electric vehicles, car sharing and solar energy
systems.
The deal includes a "go-shop" provision that allows
SolarCity to solicit offers from other potential buyers for 45
days through Sept. 14.
Up to Friday's close, SolarCity's stock had risen about 26
percent, valuing the company at $2.62 billion, since Tesla first
made an offer on June 21.
The companies said on Monday that SolarCity stockholders
would receive 0.110 Tesla common shares for every share held.
The offer values SolarCity at $25.37 per share, based on the
five-day volume-weighted average price of Tesla shares as of
Friday.
SolarCity had formed a special committee to review Tesla's
initial offer, which was pitched at 0.122 to 0.131 Tesla shares
for each SolarCity share.
SolarCity, shares were down 5.1 percent at $25.34,
while Tesla dropped 1.4 percent at $231.50.
Tesla and SolarCity expect to save $150 million in costs in
the first full year after the deal closes as the combination
would improve manufacturing efficiencies and reduce customer
acquisition costs. Musk said he thought the combined companies
could "significantly exceed" that mark in the first year.
Up to Friday's close, Tesla shares had risen 7 percent since
the company first announced the offer.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in
Detroit; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Jeffrey Benkoe)