UPDATE 4-Tesla offers $2.8 bln for SolarCity in 'no brainer' deal for Musk

LOS ANGELES/DETROIT, June 21 Elon Musk on
Tuesday sought to build a clean energy powerhouse as his
electric car maker, Tesla Motors Inc, made an offer to
buy his solar installation firm SolarCity Corp in a
stock deal worth as much as $2.8 billion.
Tesla shares plunged more than 13 percent to $189.99 in
extended trading - amounting to a loss in value of about $4.3
billion, or more than the value of the offer for the other
company. Shares of SolarCity rose about 18 percent to $25.02.
Musk, who is the chairman of SolarCity, CEO of Tesla and the
largest shareholder of both companies, described the deal as a
"no brainer" in a call with reporters. The company could sell
customers an electric car, a home battery and a solar system all
at once, he said.
"Instead of making three trips to a house to put in a car
charger and solar panels and battery pack, you can integrate
that into a single visit," Musk told reporters. "It's an obvious
thing to do."
Tesla investors punished the company's shares, however.
"Ideally you want to see Tesla focus on Tesla - building
Teslas and expanding the cars," said Ivan Feinseth, an analyst
at Tigress Financial Partners. "Maybe the feeling is that this
takes away focus, and it could financially strain Tesla, which
is going to continually need a lot of cash."
SolarCity has about $6.24 billion in liabilities, including
debt.
Tesla executives said its predictable cash flow in the form
of payments for its solar systems pays for the debt.
Although it is the U.S. market leader in residential rooftop
solar systems, it regularly posts quarterly losses and the stock
has fallen nearly 60 percent so far this year, pummeled by
investors who see its business model as too complex in a market
that has become increasingly competitive.
Musk said Tesla did not know how many of its customers have
solar panels, but guessed that most of them were likely
interested in solar. In a blog, Tesla described the deal as a
way to expand both companies' markets.
The solar systems will be sold under the premium Tesla
brand, which is seeking to expand its target market with a
$35,000 electric vehicle called the Model 3 that it will begin
delivering late next year.
Musk, who owns 19 percent of Tesla and 22 percent of
SolarCity, said he would recuse himself from voting on the deal.
He could not say how soon shareholders could vote on the deal,
as due diligence needs to take place first.
SolarCity CEO Lyndon Rive, Musk's first cousin, said he
supported the deal but would also recuse himself from voting.
Rive's brother, Peter, is also a founder of the company and its
chief technology officer.
Musk and Lyndon Rive hatched the idea for SolarCity during a
trip to the Burning Man desert festival in 2004. Over a decade
later, SolarCity has become the top U.S. residential solar
installer thanks to a no-money-down financing scheme that allows
homeowners to pay for their solar panels through a monthly fee
that is less than what they would pay their local utility.
Tesla said it offered $26.50 to $28.50 per share for
SolarCity, which represents a premium of about 25 percent to 35
percent to the company's Tuesday close of $21.19. That values
the deal at about $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion overall.
In a statement issued late Tuesday, Tesla said its
management will host a conference call to discuss the
'rationale' surrounding the offer to buy SolarCity. The
conference call is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning
before U.S. markets open.
