June 22 Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said he has "zero doubt" about buying SolarCity Corp and that he should have done it sooner.

The struggling U.S. rooftop solar company will become cash flow positive in the next three to six months, Musk said on an investor call on Wednesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)