CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-SolarCity loss steeper than expected, shares dive

LOS ANGELES, March 6 SolarCity Corp on
Wednesday posted a quarterly loss that was steeper than Wall
Street expected while revenue missed forecasts, and shares of
the U.S. solar panel installer slid 10.7 percent.
The company posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $28 million,
or $1.10 per share, compared with a profit of $3.7 million, or
24 cents per share, a year ago.
The company's basic loss per share was 54 cents. On that
basis, Wall Street analysts, on average, had expected a loss of
44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue grew 22 percent to $25.3 million from $20.7
million. Analysts had expected revenue of $36.67 million. Total
customers rose 192 percent, the San Mateo, California company
said.
Operating expenses in the quarter were $37.9 million this
year, up from $22.3 million last year.
SolarCity said it has grown rapidly thanks to a business
model that allows homeowners to pay a monthly fee for solar
panels, eliminating the need for a large upfront investment.
According to the company, this lease model enables it to
have a recurring and predictable stream of cash. Lease revenue
rose 100 percent during the quarter to $14 million.
In January, SolarCity said it expected 2013 solar system
deployments of 250 megawatts. It deployed 157 megawatts in 2012.
SolarCity went public on Dec. 13 after cutting its initial
public offering price to attract investors skittish about
putting money into the volatile solar industry. Nearly three
months later, however, its shares are well over double the IPO
price of $8.
SolarCity shares were trading at $17.20 in after-hours trade
after closing at $19.27 on the Nasdaq.
