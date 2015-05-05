UPDATE 1-SolarCity installations top view, sales costs soar

(Adds details from results, background)

May 5 SolarCity Corp, said on Tuesday first-quarter solar installations were higher than expected, despite a particularly snowy winter in many of its key East Coast markets.

The company, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc founder Elon Musk, reported first-quarter installations of 153 megawatts, above its forecast of 145 MW. In the same period last year, it installed 82 MW of projects. California was the company's largest market.

SolarCity, which loses money because it spends aggressively on expanding its fast-growing solar installation business, reported a quarterly loss attributable to common shareholders of $21.5 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with $24 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $67.5 million, but sales and marketing expenses soared to $86.7 million from $46.9 million.

SolarCity has grown rapidly thanks to a business model that allows homeowners to spread payments for solar panels over 20 years, avoiding a hefty one-time payment of $20,000 to $30,000. It and other installers have also benefited from an 80 percent drop in the price of solar panels since 2008 and generous state and federal incentives for renewable power.

SolarCity thinks the value of is energy contracts is a better way to assess its financial position than revenue or cash flows. The company said payments from energy contract customers over the remaining life of those contracts rose by $1.2 billion in the first quarter as it added 28,000 new customers.

In the second quarter, SolarCity expects to install 180 MW of solar systems. It forecasts it will install between 920 MW and 1,000 MW for the full year.

SolarCity shares were down 2 percent at $58 after closing at $59.28 on the Nasdaq.