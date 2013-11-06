版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 05:16 BJT

SolarCity posts third-quarter profit, revenue up 52 pct

LOS ANGELES Nov 6 U.S. solar installer SolarCity Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly net profit, reversing a year-ago loss, as sales of its solar systems soared.

SolarCity reported a third-quarter net profit of $3.4 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $38.1 million, or $3.41 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 52 percent to $48.6 million.

Last month, SolarCity said it installed more solar panels than expected in the third quarter and offered a 2014 installation view that was well above analyst estimates.

The company's stock has soared more than 60 percent since the company issued its 2014 forecast on Oct. 11. The company debuted on the Nasdaq in December of last year at $8 a share, and closed on Wednesday at $59.65.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐