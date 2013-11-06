UPDATE 1-SolarCity shares drop as investors cash in on runup

LOS ANGELES Nov 6 U.S. solar installer
SolarCity Corp on Wednesday reported quarterly results
that were in line with the raised view it gave in October, but
shares fell as some investors cashed in on the stock's 60
percent runup since that outlook.
Since its debut on the Nasdaq last December, SolarCity has
become a darling of Wall Street thanks to a business model that
allows homeowners to pay for their solar panels monthly over 20
years, avoiding a hefty upfront cost. It is backed by Tesla
Motors Inc founder Elon Musk.
The nation's largest residential solar installer deployed
78 megawatts of solar panels during the quarter, up 111 percent
from 37 MW a year ago.
Because SolarCity's business relies heavily on long-term
contracts, Wall Street considers the value of those contracts
more important than quarterly revenue or earnings.
At the end of the quarter, SolarCity had $1.74 billion of
contracted payments remaining, up 23 percent from the previous
quarter. SolarCity's so-called retained value forecast, or the
value of those payments once debts are paid, the company has
covered maintenance costs, and the contracts are discounted by 6
percent, increased by $180 million to $846 million during the
third quarter.
But shares were down 5 percent at $56.70 in extended
trading. The company debuted less than a year ago at $8 a share.
"There is nothing negative or disappointing about the
numbers," Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said. "But the
market cap of the company is close to $6 billion, so that
retained value needs to increase by close to seven fold just for
the company to grow into its current valuation."
SolarCity reported a third-quarter net profit of $3.4
million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $38.1
million, or a loss of $3.41 per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 52 percent to $48.6 million.
For the fourth quarter, SolarCity forecast a loss before
extraordinary items of 55 to 65 cents a share.
Last month, SolarCity said it installed more solar panels
than expected in the third quarter and offered a 2014
installation view that was well above analyst estimates [ID:
nL4N0I12ZY].