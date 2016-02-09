SolarCity posts profit as panel installations rise

Feb 9 Residential solar panel installer
SolarCity Corp reported a quarterly profit, compared
with a loss a year earlier, driven by higher panel
installations.
SolarCity, which counts Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon
Musk among its investors, said net earnings attributable to its
shareholders was $4.6 million, or 4 cents per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $3.6 million, or 4
cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/23VrOqb)
Revenue jumped 61 percent to $115.5 million.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar and Narottam Medhora in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)