UPDATE 2-SolarCity stock slides 20 pct as forecast slashed

(Adds details, quotes from conference call, updates share
activity)
May 9 SolarCity Corp cut its forecast
for solar panel installations this year and reported a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, sending its shares down
nearly 20 percent in extended trading on Monday.
The company, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc
founder Elon Musk, said it expects to install 1.0-1.1 gigawatts
in 2016, lower than the 1.25 GW it had forecast in February.
A pullback in a key solar support policy in Nevada, a
January price increase on residential systems and a redesign of
its solar loan product were among the reasons SolarCity cited
for the lowered forecast.
"We had a bunch of headwinds that hit us all at the same
time," Chief Executive Lyndon Rive said on a conference call
with analysts. "These have all been addressed."
Still, the lower volumes drove up the company's costs to
acquire new business. It will take "about two quarters" to get
back to normal customer acquisition cost levels, Rive said.
SolarCity said it raised $728 million in financing during
the quarter for its rooftop solar systems.
SolarCity became a Wall Street darling thanks to its
innovative no-money-down financing schemes that underpinned a
rapid growth in solar installations in recent years. But late
last year, the company said it would slow its pace of growth to
focus on generating cash.
The slower growth, combined with complex financials that
rely heavily on renewable energy subsidies, has spooked some
investors. The company's stock is 65 percent below its 52-week
high set nearly a year ago.
In extended trade on Monday, the stock fell to $18.07 after
closing at $22.51 on Nasdaq.
Solar panel installments of 214 MW during the quarter,
however, were higher than the company's own expectations as it
completed a project in Maryland ahead of time. The company had
forecast installations of 180 MW in February.
SolarCity said its net loss attributable to shareholders
increased to $25 million, or 25 cents per share, in the first
quarter ended March 31, from $21.5 million, or 22 cents per
share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1T1DI9Z)
Total expenses jumped about 54 percent to $226.9 million.
On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of $2.56 per
share, compared with a loss of $2.32 per share expected by
analysts on average.
Revenue rose 81.6 percent to $122.6 million, above analysts'
average estimate of $109.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Dan Grebler)