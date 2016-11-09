SolarCity's revenue jumps 76.1 percent

Nov 9 Solar panel installer SolarCity Corp , which is being acquired by Tesla Motors Inc, reported a 76.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue.

SolarCity, backed by Tesla founder Elon Musk, said it installed 187 megawatt (MW) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, exceeding its forecast of 170 MW.

Revenue rose to $200.6 million from $113.9 million.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $53.2 million, or 48 cents per share. The company had posted a loss of $19.1 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

SolarCity agreed in August to a $2.6 billion takeover offer from Tesla. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)