UPDATE 1-Solarhybrid says to file for insolvency

* Says will file for insolvency on Tuesday
* Cites "illiquidity" as reason
FRANKFURT, MARCH 20 - German solar project developer
solarhybrid AG said on Tuesday it will open insolvency
proceedings with a German court.
It said it was filing for insolvency "due to illiquidity"
with the court in Arnsberg. No other details were given in a
statement issued late on Tuesday.
In December, Solar Millennium AG filed for
insolvency after running out of cash before it was able to
finalize deals to sell large projects in the United States and
Spain.
German solar module marker Solon SE also filed for
insolvency in December.
Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been
hit hard by a toxic mix of oversupply, falling prices, low-cost
Asian competition and lower government subsidies on which the
industry still depends.
This has already triggered a wave of bankruptcies in the
United States, most notably panel maker Solyndra LLC and
Evergreen Solar Inc.
On Feb. 6, solarhybrid said its supervisory board and the
interim insolvency administrator of Solar Millenium had reached
an agreement under which solarhybrid would acquire the 2.25
gigawatts U.S. project pipeline from Solar Millenium.