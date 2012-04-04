UPDATE 1-Solar Trust of America files bankruptcy

* Chapter 11 filing follows insolvency of German parent
* Solar Trust has rights to Blythe Solar Power Project
* Blythe project in California would be world's largest
* German parent sued separately by former CEO
April 2 Solar Trust of America LLC, which holds
the development rights for the world's largest solar power
project, on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection after its
majority owner began insolvency proceedings in Germany.
The Oakland-based company has held rights for the
1,000-megawatt Blythe Solar Power Project in the southern
California desert, which last April won a conditional
commitment for a $2.1 billion loan guarantee from the U.S.
Department of Energy.It is unclear how the
bankruptcy will affect that project. Solar Trust did not
receive the loan guarantee.
Solar Trust said it ran short of liquidity after Solar
Millennium AG S2MG.DE, which holds a 70 percent stake, sought
court protection in December.
Solar Millennium then tried to sell that stake to
solarhybrid AG SHLG.DE, but that transaction collapsed when
solarhybrid also sought court protection in Germany.
Edward Kleinschmidt, Solar Trust of America's chief
operating officer, in a court filing said the company has
already missed two quarterly rent payments on the Blythe
project, and cannot make several other payments due
imminently.
He said NextEra Energy Resources LLC has committed to
provide some financing and "expressed an interest" in serving
as an initial bidder for some assets.
Ferrostaal AG owns the other 30 percent of Solar Trust of
America but does not provide financial help, Kleinschmidt
said.
Solar Trust of America and several affiliates filed for
protection from creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in
Delaware. It estimated to have as much as $10 million of
assets, and between $50 million and $100 million of
liabilities.
Blythe is about 220 miles (354 km) southeast of Los
Angeles.
"We have been working with Solar Trust of America for a
couple of years in getting this project going," David Lane,
Blythe's city manager, said in an interview. "Although the
project is not in the city limits, we are the only city within
100 miles. My sense is that with the large investment in what
was to have been the world's largest solar power plant, someone
somewhere will buy it and build it."
Separately, Solar Millennium said it has been sued by
former Chief Executive Utz Claassen over public statements by
company representatives that he claims have damaged his
reputation and left him unable to find a job. Solar Millennium
said the lawsuit would not directly affect its insolvency
proceedings.
The case is In re: Solar Trust of America LLC et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 12-11136.