UPDATE 1-SolarWinds Q3 beats, sees upbeat Q4

Oct 27 SolarWinds Inc posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, helped by higher license revenue, and the network management software maker forecast fourth-quarter above estimates.

The company, which makes software to move data over business networks, sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 23-25 cents per share on revenue of $52.8-$54.2 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share, on revenue of $53.3 million for the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, net income rose to $20.8 million, or 28 cents per share, from $12.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.

License revenue grew 22 percent to $25.5 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $53.9 million from $41.2 million a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share, on revenue of $51.7 million.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company rose 8 percent to $25.97 in pre-market trading. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)