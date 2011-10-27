UPDATE 1-SolarWinds Q3 beats, sees upbeat Q4

(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 SolarWinds Inc posted
better-than-expected third-quarter results, helped by higher
license revenue, and the network management software maker
forecast fourth-quarter above estimates.
The company, which makes software to move data over business
networks, sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 23-25 cents
per share on revenue of $52.8-$54.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 23 cents per
share, on revenue of $53.3 million for the fourth quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, net income rose to $20.8 million, or
28 cents per share, from $12.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a
year ago.
License revenue grew 22 percent to $25.5 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $53.9 million from $41.2
million a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of
23 cents per share, on revenue of $51.7 million.
Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company rose 8 percent to
$25.97 in pre-market trading.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)