SolarWinds to be taken private in $4.5 bln deal

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 SolarWinds Inc, a U.S. provider of information technology management software to businesses, said it agreed to be taken private by investment firms Silver Lake Partners and Thoma Bravo LLC for $4.5 billion.
The offer of $60.10 per share in cash represents a premium of 19.7 percent to SolarWinds' Tuesday closing price.
SolarWinds said on Friday that it was exploring strategic alternatives after Reuters reported that the company was in talks to sell itself. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.