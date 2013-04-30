SolarWinds warns of weak second quarter

April 30 Network management software maker SolarWinds Inc forecast weak second-quarter results as it struggles to sell new licenses.

SolarWinds shares fell 10 percent in extended trading.

The company, which makes software to move data over business networks, expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of between 37 cents and 38 cents a share, on revenue of $77.8 million to $78.8 million.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 39 cents a share and revenue of $80.7 million.