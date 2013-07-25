版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日

SolarWinds revenue misses estimates on weak license sales

July 25 Network management software maker SolarWinds Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to a shortfall in license sales and forecast current-quarter results below Wall Street estimates.

SolarWinds shares fell 17.5 percent in extended trading.

The company, which makes software to move data over business networks, said net income rose to $22.8 million, or 30 cents per share, from $19.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 40 cents per share.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $77.5 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 36 cents on revenue of $78.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
