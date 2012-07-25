RPT-UPDATE 1-SolarWorld files anti-dumping complaint in EU-source

* SolarWorld declines to comment
* SolarWorld to release statement by week-end - spokesman
* Filing marks latest development in industry trade war
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, July 25 A group of
European solar companies led by Germany's SolarWorld
has filed an anti-dumping complaint against Chinese rivals with
the European Commission, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters, intensifying an ongoing industry trade war.
A spokesman for SolarWorld -- which had planned for months
to submit the complaint -- declined to comment, saying only that
the group would publish a press release on the matter at the end
of the week.
SolarWorld spearheaded a similar initiative in the United
States, leading the world's largest economy in May to impose
duties of 31 percent on solar panel imports from China, and
ruling in favour of local firms that accused Chinese firms of
price dumping.
Depending on the size of potential duties in Europe,
punitive action could deal another massive blow to Chinese
makers of cells and modules.
Europe is still the most important market for solar
products, accounting for 74 percent of global installations in
2011, according to industry association EPIA.
It is also the main market for Chinese producers of cells
and modules who have been eating away market share vis-à-vis
their European peers for years.
In 2011, 57 percent of all solar cells were produced in
China, with Taiwan a distant second at 11 percent, data by
industry publication Photon showed. At close to 7 percent,
Germany - the world's largest solar market by total
installations - comes third.
Experts fear trade action in Europe could take the trade war
to the next level, prompting China to return the favour by
taking similar measures against western solar companies.
Western solar companies have been at odds with their Chinese
counterparts for years, alleging they receive lavish credit
lines to offer modules at cheaper prices, while European players
struggle to refinance.
Last week, China said it would open investigations into
imported U.S. and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon.
"We hope that the European Commission will recognise that
any protectionist measures would harm the entire European solar
industry and that a misguided trade war would undermine years of
progress," said Jerry Stokes, head of European business at
Suntech, the world's No.1 maker of solar cells.
The European Commission declined to comment. Following the
submission of the industry complaint, the Commission has 45
calendar days to decide whether there are enough grounds to
proceed with an investigation.
If the Commission goes ahead with an investigation, it has
nine months to decide whether to impose provisional duties and
must conclude its investigation within 15 months.