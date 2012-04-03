UPDATE 1-Solazyme, Bunge set sugar-to-oil JV in Brazil

WASHINGTON, April 3 Solazyme Inc
finalized a joint venture agreement with agriculture group Bunge
Ltd to build a 100,000-tonne sugar-to-oil production
facility in Brazil, the companies announced on Tuesday.
The announcement boosted Solazyme shares 12 percent to close
at $16.03 on the NASDAQ, slightly down from their six-month high
hit earlier in the day.
The planned facility is one of a fleet of advanced biofuel
and biochemical plants scheduled to begin operations the coming
years around the globe.
High crude oil and chemicals prices and advances in enzyme
technology have prompted companies to move to scale up
operations and try to compete with traditional oils in many
markets.
The new plant will be operated under a 50-50 joint venture
and is expected to cost between $90 million to $110 million to
build, Solazyme Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Wolfson said in
an interview.
The first production from the plant, which is adjacent to
Bunge's Moema sugarcane mill, is expected in the second half of
2013, and will be sold into chemicals and fuel markets in
Brazil.
The companies expect little difficulty in selling output
from the plant, according to Ben Pearcy, Bunge's managing
director for sugar and bioenergy, since the oil could be easily
substituted for existing supplies that are imported into Brazil.
That 'drop-in' capability for the oil and Solazyme's ability
to tailor the oil for different products was key to making the
project attractive, Wolfson said.
"There are a lot of real opportunities," Wolfson said. "When
you start up a project like this, you want to de-risk it as much
as possible."
The shares of loss-making Solazyme made their debut in May
last year and the company has attracted investor attention as
one of the first in the sector to begin selling products on the
market, although its shares are down about 20 percent since
their launch.
The company's biodiesel has drawn interest from the U.S.
Navy, which has run ships on the fuel, as well as airlines.
Wolfson said the company did not need raise funding to cover
its share of the new facility's construction, but added the
partners may seek some project financing.
According to Solazyme regulatory filings, the finalization
of the joint venture allows Bunge to exercise 250,000 warrants
in Solazyme at $13.50 per share of the 1 million Solazyme had
previously granted it.