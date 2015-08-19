CORRECTED-Solera explores sale to private equity -source

(Corrects paragraph four to say "Representatives" instead of "A
representative," and to say "requests" instead of "a request")
By Greg Roumeliotis
Aug 19 Solera Holdings Inc, which
provides technology services to insurance companies, is in
advanced talks to sell itself to private equity firms, according
to a person familiar with the matter.
At least one of the private equity firms has arranged
financing for the acquisition, the person added.
Earlier, Bloomberg News reported that Solera had approached
buyout firms including Pamplona Capital Management and Thoma
Bravo LLC about a possible sale.
Representative for the Westlake, Texas-based insurance
services firm and Pamplona did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. A representative for Thoma Bravo declined
to comment. The source asked not to be named because the talks
were private.
Solera, founded in 2005, has a market capitalization of
$3.25 billion and helps insurers process claims. Solera's
website says the company's clients include the 10 largest
insurance companies in Europe and the United States.
Private equity firms have been active acquirer of insurance
services providers, attracted by their resilience in financial
downturns. Earlier this month, Thoma Bravo acquired iPipeline, a
provider of software to the life insurance industry. Last year,
New York-based KKR & Co LP, bought Sedgwick Claims Management
Services Inc for $2.4 billion from private equity peer Hellman &
Friedman LLC.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in Athens; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)