版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 10日 星期四 03:30 BJT

Software maker Solera in buyout talks with Thoma Bravo, Vista Equity

Sept 9 Insurance claims processing software maker Solera Holdings Inc is in advanced talks with private equity firms Thoma Bravo LLC and Vista Equity Partners to sell itself, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Solera is nearing a deal to sell itself for about $53 per share, which would value the company at about $3.6 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1KEBsqz)

A strategic company might have also submitted a bid, Bloomberg reported.

An offer of $53 per share would represent a premium of about 7 percent to Solera's close on Tuesday. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐