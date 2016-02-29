Solera to privately place euro bonds - source

LONDON, Feb 29 (IFR) - Solera plans to privately place a
roughly 410m euro unsecured bond tranche, according to a source
close to the deal, in order to get its US$4bn LBO debt package
over the line on Monday.
The insurance software business had originally targeted a
US$2.03bn-equivalent unsecured bond deal, but on Friday upsized
its secured loan deal by US$300m to US$2.2bn to reduce the
amount of bonds that it needed to sell.
Solera set revised price talk on the public dollar bond
tranche on Friday, with a US$1.28bn eight-year non-call three
talked at a 94 to 95 original issue discount with a 10.50%
coupon.
The source said that the remaining US$450m needed will be
raised in euros, through a roughly 410m bond issue privately
placed with a "handful of accounts". This deal will have a 10%
coupon and a similar OID to the dollar tranche.
