Solera to privately place euro bonds - source

LONDON, Feb 29 (IFR) - Solera plans to privately place a roughly 410m euro unsecured bond tranche, according to a source close to the deal, in order to get its US$4bn LBO debt package over the line on Monday.

The insurance software business had originally targeted a US$2.03bn-equivalent unsecured bond deal, but on Friday upsized its secured loan deal by US$300m to US$2.2bn to reduce the amount of bonds that it needed to sell.

Solera set revised price talk on the public dollar bond tranche on Friday, with a US$1.28bn eight-year non-call three talked at a 94 to 95 original issue discount with a 10.50% coupon.

The source said that the remaining US$450m needed will be raised in euros, through a roughly 410m bond issue privately placed with a "handful of accounts". This deal will have a 10% coupon and a similar OID to the dollar tranche. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)