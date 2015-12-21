版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 22日 星期二

NetApp to buy flash storage maker SolidFire for $870 mln

Dec 21 Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc said it would buy SolidFire, a flash-storage systems maker, for $870 million in cash.

The deal is expected to close in the fiscal fourth quarter, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

