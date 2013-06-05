UPDATE 1-Pages Jaunes shareholders reject Wyser-Pratte board seat

By Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard
PARIS, June 5 Shareholders in French directories
company Pages Jaunes on Wednesday resoundingly rejected
activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte's attempt to get himself and
an ally named to its board as independent directors.
Wyser-Pratte, who has been critical of U.S. private equity
firm Cerberus's role at the directories company, received just
16 percent of shareholders' votes, while his colleague Pierre
Nollet got only 5.5 percent.
Earlier, a Wyser-Pratte ally, Jacques-Henri Davide, drew
applause when he proposed a resolution aimed at ending the
double votes which have lifted Cerberus' voting rights to close
to 28 percent, compared with a financial stake of 18.5 percent.
The Pages Jaunes board declined to allow a vote on the
surprise proposal on Wednesday, but left the door open to its
being considered at a later shareholders meeting.
Wyser-Pratte, who has said Pages Jaunes should sell either a
stake in itself or the entire company to reduce debt and become
a stronger competitor, pledged to form a committee to defend
minority shareholders as a way of unifying those opposed to
Cerberus's policies.
Accusing Cerberus of pursuing a "scorched earth" policy at
assets like Chrysler in the United States, Wyser-Pratte was also
sharply critical of Goldman Sachs Group and private
equity firm KKR & Co, who were behind the original 2006
takeover of Pages Jaunes.
"They siphoned everything out of the company, then slunk
away," he said.
Earlier, Pages Jaunes Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Remy
insisted that reducing the company's 1.7 billion euro debt load
was "a priority." The company has already set a target of
cutting debt to 1.5 billion by 2015.
The French phone directories company is one of several such
publishers who have been hit, as users switch to online search
engines such as Google Inc to find local listings.
They include YP, the former yellow pages unit of AT&T,
majority controlled by Cerberus since last year, Italy's Seat
Pagine Gialle, also heavily indebted and which in
February abandoned its own business targets, and British Yellow
Pages publisher Hibu Plc, which trades as a penny
stock and is trying to restructure its balance sheet.
Cerberus owns 18.5 percent of Pages Jaunes and has
acknowledged that the company's debt - an increasing concern
since a 2006 leveraged buyout - is an urgent matter, but has
denied that it represents a crisis.
The Pages Jaunes battle is one of the rare recent cases of
open tensions among shareholders in France, although the role of
private equity firms, which are viewed with suspicion by some
investors, has sometimes been a flashpoint as with Colony
Capital and its support for a recent move to replace the CEO of
hotel chain Accor.
Pages Jaunes shares are down 3.7 percent so far this year
after losing 33 percent last year.
Shareholders also approved a name change for Pages Jaunes,
meaning that from now on it will be called Solocal.