UAE's Microsol buys key assets of insolvent Solon

March 6 United Arab Emirates-based solar
cell maker Microsol has acquired the key assets of Solon
and its subsidiaries, including U.S.-based Solon Corp,
the insolvent German solar group said.
About 600 jobs worldwide have been transferred from Solon to
the newly formed Solon Energy GmbH and other affiliates, the
company said.
The purchase price was not disclosed. Solon said an approval
by Italian authorities was still pending.
Solon filed for insolvency in December, Germany's first
casualty of a sector crisis caused by oversupply of solar
modules, fierce pricing pressure and falling government support
for solar power.
Solon's insolvency administrator Ruediger Wienberg said last
Thursday that Microsol had made a binding offer for the
operating business of Solon.