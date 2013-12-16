版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 16日 星期一

BRIEF-Solta Medical up 39.7 percent premarket; to be acquired by Valeant Pharma

NEW YORK Dec 16 Solta Medical Inc : * Up 39.7 percent to $2.92 in premarket; to be acquired by Valeant Pharma for $2.92 per share in cash.
