UPDATE 1-Solutia Q3 profit beats Street

Oct 26 Solutia Inc posted a quarterly
profit that beat market estimates helped by better sales at its
advanced interlayers segment, and the specialty chemicals maker
narrowed its 2011 profit forecast.
July-September net income rose to $75 million, or 62 cents
per share, from $48 million, or 40 cents per share a year ago.
Excluding items, Solutia earned 45 cents per share.
Sales rose 2 percent to $519 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 42 cents per
share on revenue of $527.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales at its advanced interlayers business, which makes
materials used in glass lamination, rose 7 percent. It
contributed around 44 percent to total sales.
For full year 2011, the company expects earnings of $2 per
share on sales of $2.05-$2.1 billion. It had previously forecast
earnings of $1.95-$2.05 per share.
The company expects fourth-quarter sales to be consistent
with the third quarter.
Earlier this month, Solutia agreed to buy sun-control film
maker Southwall Technologies Inc for about $113 million
in cash. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Shares of Solutia, valued at about $1.85 billion, closed at
$15.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)