UPDATE 1-Solutia initiates dividend; sees higher 2012 earnings

UPDATE 3-Cognizant to appoint directors, plans dividend in deal with Elliott
* Expects Q1 adj profit of at least 83 cents vs est of 86 cents
Dec 15 Specialty chemicals maker Solutia Inc declared its first dividend since emerging from bankruptcy in 2008, and forecast a 10-15 percent rise in 2012 earnings.
It will pay a quarterly dividend of 3.75 cents a share in March to shareholders of record as on Feb. 15, it said in a statement.
Solutia also forecast 2012 adjusted earnings of $2.00-$2.30 a share, above the $2.00 it expects for 2011. Analysts expect $2.24 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The St. Louis-based company expects 2012 revenue at $2.12-$2.27 billion, while analysts, on average, expect a revenue of $2.23 billion.
Solutia shares closed at $14.89 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Expects Q1 adj profit of at least 83 cents vs est of 86 cents
* GRANDE WEST ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)