UPDATE 1-Solutia buys Southwall Technologies for $113 mln

Oct 7 Specialty chemicals maker Solutia Inc said it will buy sun-control film maker Southwall Technologies Inc for about $113 million in cash.

Solutia will pay $13.60 each Southwall share, at a premium of 45 percent to Southwall's Thursday close.

The acquisition will provide Solutia access to Southwall's V-Kool premium window films technology.

The deal will be funded by Solutia from existing cash on hand.

After the tender offer, expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, Palo Alto-based Southwall will become Solutia's unit.

Southwall shares rose 44 percent before the market on Friday. Solutia shares closed at $13.78 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)