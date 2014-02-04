版本:
BRIEF-Solvay to increase natural soda ash production in US

BRUSSELS Feb 4 Solvay SA : * Says to increase natural soda ash production capacity in the U.S. * To increase annual production capacity at Green River plant in Wyoming by 150,000 metric tons as of early next year * Says construction works have already begun to expand production capacity at Green River Rrona mine
