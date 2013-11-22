版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 13:40 BJT

RESEARCH ALERT-Solvay: JP Morgan resumes with underweight

Nov 22 (Reuters) -: * Solvay SA : JP Morgan resumes with underweight rating; target price

84 euros * Yara : JP Morgan cuts price target to Nok 239 from Nok 243; rating

neutral * Evonik : JP Morgan raises target price to 34 euros from 32 euros;

rating overweight * Wacker Chemie : JP Morgan cuts price target to 71 euros from 72

euros; rating neutral For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
