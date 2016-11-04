Solvay draws interest for Acetow, nylon businesses -sources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 4 Solvay has attracted buyout groups Blackstone and Platinum Equity as suitors of its Acetow unit and is also short-listing bidders for its nylon business as the Belgian chemicals group shifts its focus to high-tech materials, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Acetow, a maker of cellulose acetate tow mainly used in cigarettes filters, had 542 million euros ($601 million) in sales last year, down 16 percent. Final bids are due Nov. 14, one of the people said, adding Blackstone was seen as a front runner in the auction.
Suitors for the nylon business include petrochemicals group Ineos, investor Leonard Blavatnik's Access Industries and several buyout firms including Apollo, Advent, Bain, SK Capital and Triton.
Solvay, Ineos, Blackstone, Bain and Advent declined to comment. Officials at the other bidders were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Additional reporting by Claire Ruckin in London; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.