Brazil's Braskem to buy Argentine unit of Belgium's Solvay

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SAO PAULO Dec 17 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, agreed to buy the Argentine Solvay Indupa unit of Belgium's Solvay SA for an unspecified amount, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
Details of the transaction are likely to be announced later on Tuesday, the source, who declined to be named given the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.