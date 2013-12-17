版本:
2013年 12月 18日

Brazil's Braskem to buy Argentine unit of Belgium's Solvay

SAO PAULO Dec 17 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, agreed to buy the Argentine Solvay Indupa unit of Belgium's Solvay SA for an unspecified amount, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

Details of the transaction are likely to be announced later on Tuesday, the source, who declined to be named given the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters.
