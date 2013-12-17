China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SAO PAULO Dec 17 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, reached a deal on Tuesday to buy Solvay Indupa, the Argentine-Brazilian unit of Belgium's Solvay SA valued at $290 million, according to a securities filing.
The filing confirmed a Reuters report earlier on Tuesday that Brazil's Braskem would acquire the plastic maker with plants in Brazil's Sao Paulo state and Argentina's Buenos Aires province.
In the deal Braskem agreed to buy 70.59 percent of the company from its controlling owner. Braskem will also offer to buy up the 29.41 percent of the company floated on the Buenos Aires stock exchange.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.