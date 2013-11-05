EU Commission opens in-depth investigation into Solvay, INEOS deal

BRUSSELS Nov 5 The European Commission has
opened an in-depth investigation into a joint venture proposed
by Belgian chemicals group Solvay and Swiss based
INEOS, over concerns it may harm competition, the EU's
competition watchdog said on Tuesday.
The investigation would focus on the markets of suspension
polyvinyl chloride and sodium hypochlorite, as a major
competitor would be removed by the combination of the two
groups, the Commission said.
"The Commission needs to make sure that competition is
preserved for both products and ultimately prevent harm to
European consumers," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
said.
The EU competition authority set a March 21 deadline for its
decision on the deal.
Suspension polyvinyl chloride is used to make pipes and
window frames in the construction industry while sodium
hypochlorite is used as a bleach for water treatment and
disinfection.
The PVC joint venture, with estimated sales of 4.3 billion
euros ($5.84 billion), would be the biggest PVC producer
globally after Japanese rival Shin-Etsu.
