Solvay, INEOS offer new remedy to EU over PVC venture

BRUSSELS, March 11 Belgian chemicals group
Solvay and Swiss-headquartered INEOS said it had come
up with a new package to resolve EU competition concerns over
their planned PVC joint venture, with a final decision by the
European Commission due by May 16.
The current new proposal comprises the possible divestment
of operations at five sites in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany
and the Netherlands.
The two had previously offered to divest INEOS operations at
the same sites in Belgium, France and the Netherlands, and a
different site in Germany. It had not proposed any divestments
in Britain.
The Commission was seeking views on this new package from
rivals and customers in the market, the two companies said.
Solvay and INEOS agreed in May 2013 to combine their
chlorovinyl businesses, which make plastics used in pipes,
window frames and vehicle interiors, with INEOS eventually
taking full control.
The European Commission, which acts as the 28-member bloc's
competition watchdog, opened an in-depth investigation into the
deal, which would create the biggest PVC producer globally after
Japanese rival Shin-Etsu, with estimated sales of 4.3
billion euros ($5.97 billion).