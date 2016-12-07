Solvay to sell cigarette filter business Acetow to Blackstone

BRUSSELS Dec 7 Belgian chemicals group Solvay
said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its Acetow
unit, which makes material used in cigarette filters, to private
equity group Blackstone for 1 billion euros ($1.07
billion), including debt.
The sale, which Solvay said represented a multiple of seven
times core profit (EBITDA), will generate a capital gain of 150
million euros and help to reduce its debt level. The deal is
expected to be completed in the first half of 2017.
"Acetow is a commodity business that is going through a
decreasing market," said Pascal Juery, head of the business
group overseeing the Acetow unit. "It didn't fit the group's
strategy anymore," he added.
Acetow made 542 million euros in sales last year, down 16
percent. More than 90 percent of Acetow's revenues come from
cigarette filters.
Solvay aims to move away from commoditised high-volume
products towards more high-tech solutions with better profit
margins.
Last year, the group bought U.S. peer Cytec for $5.5
billion, which makes composite and adhesive materials for the
aerospace and automotive industries.
Juery said this was unlikely to be the last business shed in
the company's transformation. The company is also reported to be
seeking a buyer for its polyamides unit, which makes a
heat-resistant engineering plastic known as polyamide 66 for
various uses such as textiles, engine air ducts and cooling
fans.
($1 = 0.9329 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)