BRIEF-Solvay to invest 40 mln euros to build alkoxylation unit in Texas

BRIEF-Shenzhen Stock Exchange's unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
AMSTERDAM Nov 6 Solvay SA : * Says to build large-scale alkoxylation facility in North America * Says Solvay will invest nearly 40 million euros and unit is expected to be operational in 2015 * Says Equistar will supply ethylene oxide raw material to the unit * Says it will build and operate large-scale alkoxylation unit in Pasadena, Texas
April 11 LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio due to regulatory issues, a fresh setback to the cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate's expansion drive.
LONDON, April 11 Emerging stocks slipped to three-week lows and were set for their longest losing streak of the year as tensions stemming from Syria and North Korea kept investors away from riskier assets, although Russia's rouble firmed off recent lows.