公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 6日 星期三 18:51 BJT

BRIEF-Solvay to invest 40 mln euros to build alkoxylation unit in Texas

AMSTERDAM Nov 6 Solvay SA : * Says to build large-scale alkoxylation facility in North America * Says Solvay will invest nearly 40 million euros and unit is expected to be operational in 2015 * Says Equistar will supply ethylene oxide raw material to the unit * Says it will build and operate large-scale alkoxylation unit in Pasadena, Texas
