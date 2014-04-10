BRIEF-Solvay to sell European PVC compound business

April 10 Solvay SA
* Solvay SA : Solvay agrees to sell its European PVC
compound business to opengate capital
* Has signed an agreement to sell its Polyvinyl Chloride
(PVC) compound business Benvic Europe to U.S. investment company
Opengate Capital
* CEO: this divestment is part of Solvay's transformation to
achieve higher growth and greater cash returns
* Divestment will not affect Benvic's current headcount
* Closing of this transaction is expected in first half of
2014 and is subject to approval of anti-trust authorities
