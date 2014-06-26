BRIEF-Solvay enters into JV with INEOS for chlorovinyls

June 26 Solvay Sa :
* Solvay has signed a definitive agreement with INEOS to
create a strong player in chlorovinyls, to be named Inovyn(Tm)
* Joint venture is expected to be effective by year-end
following divestments required by European Commission
* Until completion, Solvay and INEOS will continue to run
their businesses separately
* Will receive an upfront payment of eur 175 million at
closing and transfer liabilities worth eur 250 million into
joint venture
* Transaction will result in an accounting impairment of
around eur (420) million, impacting Solvay's group share net
income in Q2 of 2014
* It will exit Inovyn(Tm) after three years, when Solvay
will receive additional cash proceeds targeted at eur 250
million
* Final cash proceeds at exit will be adjusted based on
joint venture's average REBITDA performance during its
three-year period, with a minimum exit payment of eur 75 million
* To be headquartered in London, Inovyn(Tm) will have
proforma 2013 sales of more than eur 3 billion, with 14 sites in
eight european countries
* Governance will be split equally between partners
