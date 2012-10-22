版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 22日 星期一 23:46 BJT

BRIEF-Delaware bankruptcy judge says to approve Solyndra bankruptcy plan over US govt objections

Oct 22 Solyndra: * Delaware bankruptcy judge says to approve solyndra bankruptcy plan over U.S.

government objections

